Metro East Lutheran First Quarter Honor Roll
November 19, 2020 3:01 PM November 19, 2020 3:26 PM
|Metro-East Lutheran High School
|First Quarter Honor Roll 2020-2021
|The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High
|School for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|9
|Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon
|9
|Mary Curtis, Worden
|9
|Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
|9
|Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
|9
|Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon
|9
|Clara Rainey, Collinsville
|9
|Joseph Rice, Highland
|9
|Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
|9
|Melanie Wilson, Maryville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|9
|Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
|9
|Joshua Fields, Hartford
|9
|Conner Gearns, Granite City
|9
|Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
|9
|Haleigh Knipping, Worden
|9
|Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
|9
|Jeremiah Neal, Florissant, MO
|9
|Cole Renken, Edwardsville
|9
|Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
|9
|Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|9
|Ella Brennan, Collinsville
|9
|Christian Broekemeier, Lebanon
|9
|Daniel Carson, East St. Louis
|9
|Sean Charlton, Glen Carbon
|9
|Parker Gearns, Granite City
|9
|Joseph Haynes, Centreville
|9
|Grace Heepke, Collinsville
|9
|Sarah Henke, Moro
|9
|Logan Johnson, Pontoon Beach
|9
|Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel
|9
|Cameron Smith, Granite City
|9
|Nathan Staake, Maryville
|9
|Cameron Williams, Glen Carbon
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|10
|Natalie Blair, Edwardsville
|10
|Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
|10
|Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
|10
|Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
|10
|Sarah Huber, Maryville
|10
|Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville
|10
|Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
|10
|Liam Russell, Edwardsville
|10
|Brooke Wade, Edwardsville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|10
|Sophia Ball, Worden
|10
|Joseph Bowers, Hamel
|10
|Silas Curtis, Worden
|10
|Samantha Disher, Wood River
|10
|Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
|10
|McKenna Getta, Collinsville
|10
|Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills
|10
|Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon
|10
|Ava Mellor, Wood River
|10
|Ryton Miller, Hamel
|10
|Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
|10
|Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|10
|Kasondra Maine, Collinsville
|10
|Ryker Miller, Hamel
|10
|Emily Thoelke, Hamel
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|11
|Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
|11
|Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
|11
|MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
|11
|Phoebe Russell, Edwardsville
|11
|Anna Thoelke, Hamel
|11
|Olivia Thoelke, Hamel
|11
|Nicholas Thorpe, Collinsville
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|11
|Jack Blair, Edwardsville
|11
|Isabella Hartock, Bethalto
|11
|Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville
|11
|Collin Jose, Worden
|11
|Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
|11
|Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
|11
|Noelle Wolf, Collinsville
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|11
|Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River
|11
|Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon
|11
|Chad Gray, East St. Louis
|11
|Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon
|11
|Seth Linnenbrink, Bunker Hill
|11
|Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville
|Grade
|Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
|12
|Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
|12
|Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
|12
|Allison Biver, Edwardsville
|12
|Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon
|12
|Anastasia Curtis, Worden
|12
|Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
|12
|Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville
|12
|Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
|12
|Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
|12
|Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
|12
|Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
|12
|Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
|12
|Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River
|12
|Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
|12
|Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
|12
|Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
|12
|Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
|12
|Hannah Ritter, East Alton
|Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
|12
|Emma Daniel, Maryville
|12
|London Redstone, Granite City
|12
|Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville
|12
|Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
|12
|Jalen Weller, Edwardsville
|12
|Justin Wright, Edwardsville
|12
|Logan Wyatt, Wood River
|Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
|12
|Christopher Chipman, Glen Carbon
|12
|Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
|12
|Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto
|12
|Jianzhen Qiu, Edwardsville
|12
|Jakob Schroeder, Collinsville
