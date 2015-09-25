Metro East Lutheran has a chance to end up with a win tonight against 0-4 Nokomis and the team should be sky high for its 7 p.m. home opener.

Metro East is 0-4, too, but has been improving each week, coach Matt Tschudy said.

 

“Our JV won 36-20 and we were pretty excited about that against South Fork,” he said. “We hope to carry some of that momentum into tonight’s game against Nokomis. We are optimistic about tonight.”

 

Fullback Maulik Allen will lead the Knights’ offensive charge tonight. He is over the 200-yard mark for the season.

The Metro East Lutheran head coach sees Nokomis as a “smash them” type of team and said they will be a tough opponent.

 

“Nokomis doesn’t do anything fancy, they just line up and run the ball,” he said. “We just have to stop them. Our defense continues to improve and we are gradually working more passes into our touchdowns. One of our touchdowns last week was off a pass.”

 

Tschudy said he expects a spirited Metro East Lutheran crowd tonight.

 

“The student body gets pretty excited about home games,” he said.

