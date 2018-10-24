EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Humane Society will host Rock & Roll Bingo Presented by Purina on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Moose Lodge in Edwardsville at 7371 Marine Rd, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025. ?The cost is $20 per person in advance or $25 at the door. The doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo begins at 7 p.m.

In a game where Name That Tune meets bingo, players identify music artists after a short clip and must get a row, column or diagonal of 5 artists for a win. There's a little something for everyone with rounds of Oldies, 90s, television show theme songs and more.

The event will offer more than $1,000 in cash prizes as well as a 50/50 raffle, lottery ticket raffle, MEHS merchandise and silent auction. A cash bar will be available with no outside beverages allowed. Guests can bring their own snacks. To make a reservation, call (618) 656-4405 or email ?developmentmgr@mehs.org? for more information.

MEHS is also encouraging local businesses to consider sponsoring a round of Bingo for $100 or donating an item for the silent auction. This is one of the organization’s major fundraisers for the year and a chance to publicize your business to an audience of over 250 in one evening!

“Community support for our events is essential to our ability to rescue stray and unwanted dogs and cats,” said Executive Director, Anne Schmidt. “Because MEHS is a no-kill shelter, animals stay with us until they find a forever family. As a result, we spend nearly $600 caring for each animal during their stay with us.”

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low cost veterinary services, humane investigation and education and trap-neuter-return services to a 5-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 800 dogs and cats so far in 2018.

