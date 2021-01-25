EDWARDSVILLE — On January 18, Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) transported 33 dogs from Amy’s Animal Rescue of Star City, Ark. In the transport, there were 29 puppies and 4 adult dogs.

Due to the pandemic, Madison County Animal Control and other groups that MEHS typically pull animals from have not been intaking as many dogs. MEHS began partnering with various animal rescues, like Amy’s Animal Rescue in Arkansas, that have a surplus of dogs in their area looking for rescue. Amy’s Animal Rescue pulls from area animal controls along with rescuing puppies that are dumped, which is a recurrent issue in Arkansas. Since making this connection in 2020, MEHS has taken in 219 dogs from these Arkansas transports.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The only reason we’re able to save animals like the 33 transported this week from Arkansas is because of the amazing community support we have at MEHS,” said Anne Schmidt, Metro East Humane Society Executive Director. “The last year has made us more thankful than ever for our fosters, donors, volunteers, and adopters who allow us to take in these animals and find them forever homes.”

To view the current animals available for adoption, visit: https://www.mehs.org/adoptables. For more information on MEHS and how you can support its mission, visit: https://www.mehs.org/. You can also mail a donation to the MEHS Edwardsville facility at: 8495 State Route 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

About MEHS

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low cost veterinary services, humane education, and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 48 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org.

More like this:

Related Video: