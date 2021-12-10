Sheila Weber Was an Avid Animal Lover Who Had Adopted Three of Her Cats from the Highland Animal Shelter

HIGHLAND — Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) has announced a $100,000 gift from the late Sheila Weber. Sheila, age 69 of Highland, Ill., passed away on August 18, 2021. Sheila volunteered and adopted three of her four cats from the Highland Animal Shelter. She left $44,530 to MEHS’ capital campaign and $55,470 to the MEHS Highland general operating budget.

“The City of Highland and the availability of a safe haven for adoptable pets were very important to Sheila,” said her cousin, Sue Sullivan. “She would be so happy to know that she has been instrumental to the mission of MEHS and that her cats have found good homes with their help.”

Sheila was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Highland and she received degrees in business and special education from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, sang with the choir, and participated in the Cursillo Group. Sheila loved all animals, but was especially fond of cats. She dearly loved her cats and considered them her “children.” Following Sheila’s passing MEHS was able to find new homes for her cats Cinder, Ella, Rita, and Tink.

To read Sheila’s full obituary, please visit: https://www.riverbender.com/obits/details/sheila-j-weber-highland-obituary-20337.cfm.

Anne Schmidt, MEHS Executive Director, said, “Sheila was known for her dedication to service and love for animals. We are truly honored and grateful for her gift to our organization and look forward to honoring her memory at MEHS Highland for many years to come.”

