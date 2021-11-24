EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Humane Society launches its annual holiday fundraising campaign “Yappy Pawlidays” with fee-waived Black Friday adoptions sponsored by Trouw Nutrition USA. To view the adoptable animals available on Friday, November 26, visit the MEHS facebook page facebook.com/metroeasthumanesociety or mehs.org/adoptables.

The multifaceted fundraising event gives Metro East residents and business leaders the opportunity to get involved in MEHS’ mission in various ways throughout the giving season.

“Yappy Pawlidays is our favorite time of year!” said Amanda Kernan, MEHS Development Manager. “This is the fourth year we’ve been able to offer fee-waived adoptions on Black Friday, typically getting 50 animals out of the shelter and into homes before the holidays. Dogs will be available for adoption at our MEHS Highland facility for the first time starting on Friday, so it’s even more exciting this year.”

The following local businesses are participating in MEHS’ Yappy Pawlidays campaign with supply donation boxes at their facilities:

The Swiss Gift Shop

Kindercare Edwardsville

Four Muddy Paws – Edwardsville

Davis Pet Hospital

Makers Market

Heartland Veterinary Hospital

Article continues after sponsor message

These businesses will have monetary donation boxes at their facilities for MEHS:

Weeping Willow Tea Room

Korte Rec Center

Peacock Bakery

Tru Buy Grocery

Other ways the community can support MEHS during the holiday season are:

Donate online on Giving Tuesday on November 30 th at: https://givingtuesday.mightycause.com/organization/metroeasthumanesociety

at: https://givingtuesday.mightycause.com/organization/metroeasthumanesociety Purchase Christmas gifts for your loved ones from All Pro T’s MEHS Holiday Store at: https://mehssupport.itemorder.com/shop/sale/

Attend the Highland High School/Triad High School basketball game on Friday, Dec. 17 at Highland High School at 7 p.m. Supply donations for MEHS will be accepted at the gate and T-Shirts can be purchased at https://mehshighlandvtriad.itemorder.com/sale

Purchase coffee for Christmas gifts for loved ones from Grounds & Hounds Coffee at: https://grounds-and-hounds-coffee-co.sjv.io/MEHS and 10% of your order will be donated to MEHS.

If you would like to get involved with Yappy Pawlidays, please contact Amanda Kernan, MEHS Development Manager, at 618.792.8137. To make a direct online donation, please visit www.mehs.org or mail to the MEHS Edwardsville facility at 8495 State Route 143, Edwardsville, IL, 62025.

About MEHS:

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low-cost veterinary services, humane education, and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 35-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 1,231 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org.

More like this:

Related Video: