Increased energy bills over the last several unusually cold months may have homeowners thinking about how to become make their home more energy efficient. A whole house system approach as defined by the U.S. Department of Energy (source: energy.gov) may a good place to start.

Home Performance with ENERGY STAR (HPwES) is the nationwide program that measures each home for air quality, air flow, temperature gradients, humidity and resource consumption, such as gas, electric and water. At the local level, Ameren Illinois ActOnEnergy provides incentives to home owners who upgrade their homes. These incentives cover air and duct sealing; attic, wall, crawl space and rim joist insulation; and heating and cooling equipment (source: ActOnEnergy.com).

Home energy upgrades through Home Performance with ENERGY STAR can reduce the utility bills at twenty percent or more, create comfortable living space and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to protect the environment (source: energy.gov).

Greenmark Home Performance (Gmk-HP) is a program ally of Ameren Illinois ActOnEnergy program and is now promoting Home Performance with ENERGY STAR within Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties. Greenmark has recently opened offices at 15 Canty Lane in Fairview Heights. Greenmark is certified with the Building Performance Institute (BPI) to perform energy audits.

Greenmark Home performance assessments provide the owner with visual evidence of the internal environmental conditions of the home. A report with digital photos are provided to the homeowner of problematic areas, if any.

Following an assessment, Greenmark may advise energy retrofits provided with a written proposal including qualified ActOnEnergy rebates. Greenmark performs upgrades by bringing together contractors to perform the work using Home Performance with ENERGY STAR guidelines.

Homeowners and property owners wishing to receive an assessment may contact Mark Inman at 618-394-4229 or visit homegreenmark.com for further information.

