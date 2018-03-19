EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro East Home and Garden Show was packed with visitors both Saturday and Sunday at Metro East Lutheran High School at 6305 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville this weekend.

The two-day event took place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 18.

Guests had the opportunity to talk with a total of 70 vendors and home and garden experts and their products with spring ahead.

“There was everything in terms of home improvement, garden, exterior, landscaping, renovation, cabinetry, sinks, heating and cooling, fireplace, interior decor,” Lisa Masters said.

The Edwardsville Police Department provided families with fingerprinting, Cardinal Glennon had information on healthcare and safety, CJD Electronic Recycling was present, onsite shredding was provided by Scott Credit Union, and Partners for Pets was available as well.

Presenters included Farmer Joe on gardening, Maria Esser Cloos, a green home coach, Cheryl Fuhrman on home staging, Dan Mansmith on home inspection and the Edwardsville Fire Department on home and fire safety.

“We were very, very pleased with our turnout. It went great. We had people both days taking advantage of the vendors and speakers. The home and garden show gets better every year. This raises funds for our parent group and in turn, the parent group uses it to enhance education for the students,” said Masters.

