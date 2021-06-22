Metro East High School Second Semester Honor Roll
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School Second Semester Honor Roll is below.
Grade
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9
Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
9
Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
9
Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
9
Clara Rainey, Collinsville
9
Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
9
Melanie Wilson, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9
Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon
9
Mary Curtis, Worden
9
Joshua Fields, Hartford
9
Conner Gearns, Granite City
9
Grace Heepke, Collinsville
9
Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
9
Haleigh Knipping, Worden
9
Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon
9
Jeremiah Neal, Florissant
9
Cole Renken, Edwardsville
9
Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
9
Nathan Staake, Maryville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9
Ruth Chance, Collinsville
9
Sarah Henke, Moro
9
Emily Hughes, Edwardsville
9
Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
9
Steven Norberg, Caseyville
9
Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville
9
Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel
Grade
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10
Natalie Blair, Edwardsville
10
Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
10
Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
10
Sarah Huber, Maryville
10
Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville
10
Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
10
Emily Thoelke, Hamel
10
Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10
Sophia Ball, Worden
10
Corey Battles, Bunker Hill
10
Joseph Bowers, Hamel
10
Silas Curtis, Worden
10
Samantha Disher, Wood River
10
Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
10
McKenna Getta, Collinsville
10
Ava Mellor, Wood River
10
Ryton Miller, Hamel
10
Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon
10
Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon
10
Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10
Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon
10
Ryker Miller, Hamel
Grade
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11
Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
11
MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
11
Anna Thoelke, Hamel
11
Olivia Thoelke, Hamel
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11
Jack Blair, Edwardsville
11
Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
11
Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto
11
Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville
11
Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon
11
Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville
11
Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
11
Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville
11
Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11
Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River
11
Collin Jose, Worden
11
Noelle Wolf, Collinsville
Grade
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12
Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
12
Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
12
Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon
12
Anastasia Curtis, Worden
12
Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
12
Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville
12
Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
12
Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
12
Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
12
Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River
12
Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
12
Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
12
Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
12
Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
12
Hannah Ritter, East Alton
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12
Allison Biver, Worden
12
Emma Daniel, Maryville
12
Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
12
Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
12
Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto
12
Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
12
London Redstone, Granite City
12
Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville
12
Jalen Weller, Edwardsville
12
Justin Wright, Edwardsville
12
Logan Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12
Jianzhen Qiu, Edwardsville
12
Aiden Weber, Moro
