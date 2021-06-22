EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School Second Semester Honor Roll is below.


Grade

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9
Charles Fedder, Edwardsville


9
Avah Jones, Bunker Hill


9
Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville


9
Clara Rainey, Collinsville


9
Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon


9
Melanie Wilson, Maryville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

9
Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon


9
Mary Curtis, Worden

9
Joshua Fields, Hartford


9
Conner Gearns, Granite City


9
Grace Heepke, Collinsville


9
Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill


9
Haleigh Knipping, Worden


9
Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon


9
Jeremiah Neal, Florissant


9
Cole Renken, Edwardsville


9
Kielee Schreiber, Maryville


9
Nathan Staake, Maryville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)


9
Ruth Chance, Collinsville


9
Sarah Henke, Moro

9
Emily Hughes, Edwardsville


9
Morgan Koch, Edwardsville


9
Steven Norberg, Caseyville


9
Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville

9
Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel


Grade

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10
Natalie Blair, Edwardsville


10
Alexandra Bozarth, Worden


10
Ashleigh Esker, Belleville


10
Sarah Huber, Maryville


10
Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville


10
Emma Lorenz, Bethalto


10
Emily Thoelke, Hamel


10
Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10
Sophia Ball, Worden

10
Corey Battles, Bunker Hill


10
Joseph Bowers, Hamel


10
Silas Curtis, Worden

10
Samantha Disher, Wood River


10
Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill


10
McKenna Getta, Collinsville


10
Ava Mellor, Wood River


10
Ryton Miller, Hamel

10
Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon


10
Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon


10
Grayson Wyatt, Wood River

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)


10
Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon


10
Ryker Miller, Hamel

Grade
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11
Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville

11
MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville


11
Anna Thoelke, Hamel


11
Olivia Thoelke, Hamel

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11
Jack Blair, Edwardsville


11
Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto


11
Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto


11
Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville


11
Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon


11
Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville


11
Trevor Pickerell, Maryville


11
Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville


11
Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)


11
Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River


11
Collin Jose, Worden

11
Noelle Wolf, Collinsville


Grade
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12
Morgan Ashauer, Hamel


12
Peyton Ashauer, Hamel


12
Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon


12
Anastasia Curtis, Worden


12
Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey


12
Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville

12
Anne Kienle, Edwardsville


12
Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

12
Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

12
Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River

12
Sidney Polacek, Collinsville


12
Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville


12
Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville


12
Michael Reynolds, Collinsville


12
Hannah Ritter, East Alton

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12
Allison Biver, Worden


12
Emma Daniel, Maryville


12
Josiah Lange, Edwardsville


12
Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville


12
Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto


12
Anna Muffler, Edwardsville


12
London Redstone, Granite City


12
Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville


12
Jalen Weller, Edwardsville


12
Justin Wright, Edwardsville


12
Logan Wyatt, Wood River

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)


12
Jianzhen Qiu, Edwardsville

Article continues after sponsor message


12
Aiden Weber, Moro

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

9 Charles Fedder, Edwardsville

9 Avah Jones, Bunker Hill

9 Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville

9 Clara Rainey, Collinsville

9 Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon

9 Melanie Wilson, Maryville


Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

9 Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon

9 Mary Curtis, Worden

9 Joshua Fields, Hartford

9 Conner Gearns, Granite City

9 Grace Heepke, Collinsville

9 Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill

9 Haleigh Knipping, Worden

9 Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon

9 Jeremiah Neal, Florissant

9 Cole Renken, Edwardsville

9 Kielee Schreiber, Maryville

9 Nathan Staake, Maryville


Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

9 Ruth Chance, Collinsville

9 Sarah Henke, Moro

9 Emily Hughes, Edwardsville

9 Morgan Koch, Edwardsville

9 Steven Norberg, Caseyville

9 Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville

9 Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel


Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10 Natalie Blair, Edwardsville

10 Alexandra Bozarth, Worden

10 Ashleigh Esker, Belleville

10 Sarah Huber, Maryville

10 Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville

10 Emma Lorenz, Bethalto

10 Emily Thoelke, Hamel

10 Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville


Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10 Sophia Ball, Worden

10 Corey Battles, Bunker Hill

10 Joseph Bowers, Hamel

10 Silas Curtis, Worden

10 Samantha Disher, Wood River

10 Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill

10 McKenna Getta, Collinsville

10 Ava Mellor, Wood River

10 Ryton Miller, Hamel

10 Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon

10 Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon

10 Grayson Wyatt, Wood River


Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

10 Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon

10 Ryker Miller, Hamel


Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
11 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville

11 Anna Thoelke, Hamel

11 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel


Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11 Jack Blair, Edwardsville

11 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

11 Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto

11 Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville

11 Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon

11 Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville

11 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

11 Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville

11 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville


Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

11 Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River

11 Collin Jose, Worden

11 Noelle Wolf, Collinsville


Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

12 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

12 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon

12 Anastasia Curtis, Worden

12 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

12 Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville

12 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

12 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

12 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

12 Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River
12 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

12 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

12 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

12 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

12 Hannah Ritter, East Alton


Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12 Allison Biver, Worden

12 Emma Daniel, Maryville

12 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

12 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

12 Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto

12 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

12 London Redstone, Granite City

12 Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville

12 Jalen Weller, Edwardsville

12 Justin Wright, Edwardsville

12 Logan Wyatt, Wood River


Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

12 Jianzhen Qiu, Edwardsville

12 Aiden Weber, Moro

More like this:

Jan 18, 2024 - Edwardsville's Madison Ruklic Saluted For Academic Prowess At University Of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Jan 11, 2024 - Granite City's MaKena Mueller Named To Fall 2023 Dean's List At NIU

Jan 30, 2024 - Edwardsville's Ethan Stukenberg Makes Fall Dean's List At UW Oshkosh

Jan 10, 2023 - Metro-East Lutheran High School Second-Quarter Honor Roll

Feb 11, 2024 - Area Students Earn Spots On Quincy University Fall 2023 Dean's List

 