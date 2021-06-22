Metro East High School Second Semester Honor Roll Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School Second Semester Honor Roll is below.

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

9

Charles Fedder, Edwardsville

9

Avah Jones, Bunker Hill

9

Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville

9

Clara Rainey, Collinsville

9

Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon

9

Melanie Wilson, Maryville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9

Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon

9

Mary Curtis, Worden 9

Joshua Fields, Hartford

9

Conner Gearns, Granite City

9

Grace Heepke, Collinsville

9

Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill

9

Haleigh Knipping, Worden

9

Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon

9

Jeremiah Neal, Florissant

9

Cole Renken, Edwardsville

9

Kielee Schreiber, Maryville

9

Nathan Staake, Maryville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

9

Ruth Chance, Collinsville

9

Sarah Henke, Moro 9

Emily Hughes, Edwardsville

9

Morgan Koch, Edwardsville

9

Steven Norberg, Caseyville

9

Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville 9

Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10

Natalie Blair, Edwardsville

10

Alexandra Bozarth, Worden

10

Ashleigh Esker, Belleville

10

Sarah Huber, Maryville

10

Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville

10

Emma Lorenz, Bethalto

10

Emily Thoelke, Hamel

10

Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10

Sophia Ball, Worden 10

Corey Battles, Bunker Hill

10

Joseph Bowers, Hamel

10

Silas Curtis, Worden 10

Samantha Disher, Wood River

10

Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill

10

McKenna Getta, Collinsville

10

Ava Mellor, Wood River

10

Ryton Miller, Hamel 10

Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon

10

Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon

10

Grayson Wyatt, Wood River Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

10

Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon

10

Ryker Miller, Hamel Grade

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11

Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville 11

MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville

11

Anna Thoelke, Hamel

11

Olivia Thoelke, Hamel Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11

Jack Blair, Edwardsville

11

Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

11

Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto

11

Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville

11

Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon

11

Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville

11

Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

11

Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville

11

Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

11

Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River

11

Collin Jose, Worden 11

Noelle Wolf, Collinsville

Grade

Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

12

Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

12

Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

12

Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon

12

Anastasia Curtis, Worden

12

Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

12

Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville 12

Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

12

Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon 12

Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights 12

Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River 12

Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

12

Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

12

Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

12

Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

12

Hannah Ritter, East Alton Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12

Allison Biver, Worden

12

Emma Daniel, Maryville

12

Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

12

Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

12

Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto

12

Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

12

London Redstone, Granite City

12

Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville

12

Jalen Weller, Edwardsville

12

Justin Wright, Edwardsville

12

Logan Wyatt, Wood River Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

12

12

