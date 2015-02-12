GIRLS BASKETBALL

VALMEYER 47, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 42: A 26-percent night from the floor spelled doom for Metro-East Lutheran, who were eliminated 47-42 by Valmeyer in the IHSA Class 1A Waterloo Gibault Regional semifinals Wednesday night.

The Pirates, who went to 12-15 with the win, will take on top-seeded Lebanon, who eliminated the host Hawks 44-29, at 7 p.m. tonight for the title. The winner advances to the Okawville Sectional next week against the New Athens Regional champion.

Audrey Paitz led the Knights (13-12) with 11 points, with Emilee Marcuzzo adding nine.

The Pirates were led by Emmi Stuart with 11 points and Blair Brady with 10.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 62, MADISON 47: Teddy Fifer had 21 points as Metro-East Lutheran downed Madison 62-47 in a non-conference game on the road Tuesday night.

Jason Johnson added 15 points for the Knights, who went to 16-9 with the win. The Trojans fell to 11-14.

MEL hosts Mascoutah Friday night.

CALHOUN 85, GILLESPIE 68: Gus Baalman had 28 points as Hardin-Calhoun downed Gillespie 85-68 in a non-conference tilt at Gillespie Wednesday night.

The Miners had a one-point lead over the Warriors at halftime, but a 49-point second-half got them over the line.

Mitch Bick and Brandon Fraley had 18 points each for Calhoun (16-7). The Miners were led by Nick Price with 40 points.

The Warriors travel to Carrollton Friday night.

