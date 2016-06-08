EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro East Bears looked a potential loss straight into its face in their American Legion baseball season opener Tuesday night and refused to back down.

Facing situations in the second and third innings where Festus, Mo., had a runner on third with no one out and Brandon Hampton pitching in place of starting pitcher Jacob St. Peters and trailing 2-0, the Bears buckled down and stranded those runners on base with some key outs, then burst through with five runs in the bottom of the third as the Bears defeated Festus – who had come into the game without a loss in their first six games – 6-3 at SIU-Edwardsville's Roy Lee Field.

“I told Brandon right away it could have gotten ugly with (St. Peters); his elbow tightened up a little bit, the ball was up and they scored two runs on us,” said Bears manager Ken Schaake. “He came in and we made a couple of mistakes behind Brandon and they did have guys on third with less than two out.

“He didn't let that fluster him, which is really good for a young kid who just finished his junior year (at Civic Memorial). He showed a lot of composure out there and he helped turn the tide a little bit and our bats became awake (in the bottom of the third). After Hampton, (Storm) Coffman comes in, does a really good job, then (Devin) Colley; our pitching really stepped it up.”

Both of Festus' runs came in the top of the first on St. Peters wild pitches following a double to lead off the game by Josh Mobley and a walk with one out to Zac Meyer. Hampton came in at the top of the second and got past a leadoff single in the second from Cam Beck, who stole second and got to third on a wild pitch before retiring the next three Festus hitters, and a leadoff walk to Mobley in the third, who also stole second and got to third on a wild pitch before striking out two of the next three batters he faced to keep things at 2-0 in Festus' favor.

“The key to my third was to just throw strikes and locate my fastball,” Hampton said. “It's going to take a little bit (to work a few kinks out); that was our first game, we hadn't practiced (together) that much. I think once we start playing better, we'll be a heck of a team.

“You just have to throw strikes and locate (the ball) and don't worry about the guy on third. I located the fastball and was hitting my spots basically.”

One of the big hits for the Bears in the third was a two-run single from Jacob Kanallakan that tied the game and led to a big inning for Metro East. “It's our first game of the season and we're getting back and practicing a little bit (following the high school season),” Kanallakan said. “We hadn't played for about a week or so, so (the Bears had) to get our timing down; we knew that, after going through them once (in the batting order) that we were going to hit the ball.

“We're not used to playing with each other; it's just mostly Edwardsville and Alton (players who make up most of the Bear roster) and we're just trying to jel toether and get used to playing together.”

Festus came into the game unbeaten in their first six games of the summer; Kanallakan felt that the Bears were able to defeat them in their first game could be a good sign. “That's really good; they've played seven already,” Kanallakan said, “and this is our first. We really hung with them; our pitching kept us in the game and we started hitting the ball a little bit.”

One thing that the Bears have is overall good team speed; in that five-run fifth, they were able to score twice from second after base hits against Festus center fielder Mobley, who Schaake called “a real good center fielder; we scored from second base twice, and it's not that his throws were off. It's just that this year's team has a lot more speed than previous teams. Our pitching really picked us up.”

Steven Nguyen then doubled home a run after Tyler Stamer walked his way on the basepaths to put two on, then two more runs came in on a Steven Patten single to cap off the five-run inning. A Drake Hampton RBI single to score Collin Clayton in the fourth capped off the Metro East scoring, and Coffman (of Bunker Hill) and Colley (of Alton) shut down Festus the rest of the way, Festus' only other run coming in the top of the fourth when Beck singled his way on and went to third on an error, scoring after Collin Mann was thrown out at first from right field.

Pattan had a 3-for-3 night for the Bears with two RBIs while Clayton had a 3-for-4 night, scoring two runs; Drake Hampton was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Kanallakan was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Nguyen 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Cole Cimarolli 2-for-4 and Jake Garella 1-for-4. Brandon Hampton got the win for the Bears.

The Bears travel to Jerseyville for a 7 p.m. Thursday game, then play in a tournament in Greenville over the weekend before coming back home against Highland for an 8 p.m. game June 14.

