EDWARDSVILLE – When it came to key moments, the Metro East Bears were able to take advantage of a couple of breaks and come up big when they needed to Tuesday night.

Coming up big both on the offensive and defensive ends helped the Bears to a 3-1 win over Highland in the Illinois American Legion District 22 opener for both teams at SIU-Edwardsville's Roy Lee Field, taking the Bears to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in what has become a three-team district after Fairview Heights folded right before the Legion season got under way.

One of those big breaks came in the top of the sixth when Austin Gueswelle led off with a triple but failed to score with the game tied 1-1; Bears pitcher Storm Coffman got Dillion Holleman to lift a short fly ball to right that was caught by Cole Cimarolli and the gave up a single to Jordan Smith that Jake Garella got on the short-hop that was, in Highland manager Harry Painter's eyes, in “the only place in the entire ballpark where the ball could hit the ground and the runner from third couldn't score”.

Maverick McSparin then came in and got Matt Augustine to hit into a double play to end the threat, stranding Gueswelle at third and keeping the game tied at 1-1.

“We were very fortunate that, in whatever inning that was when they led off with a triple and we got the next guy out, then Jake had a real good play out in left field to hold him there,” Bears manager Ken Schaake said. “That was a key part of the game where we were able to hold them at third base on a triple with nobody out.”

Garella opened the bottom of the sixth with a walk and went to third when Drake Hampton got all of a Griffin Belz offering and sent it deep to center for what turned out to be a ground-rule double after the ball bounced over the fence. Chance Foss then hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring home Garella, then Hampton scored after Mitchell Krebs singled and a throw home to try to get Hampton was on target; Krebs broke for second on the throw and made in safely, prompting Hampton to attempt to score. The throw to try to get Hampton just missed and Hampton slid across the plate with an insurance run; McSparin then shut down Highand in the top of the seventh to win the game.

“I just looked for something in my zone,” Hampton said, “that pitch was it (that he tripled on) and I just drove it.”

“Our pitchers did good,” Schaake said. “This was kind of like their bullpen day because we threw Coffman and (Jacob St. Peters, who got the ball) three days ago, so they needed to throw some today, somewhere between 30-40 pitches, and they did. Then Maverick came in and did exactly what we needed him to do, throw strikes and slam the door on them.”

“I just told the guys that we needed to come into this game knowing we could not make mistakes,” Painter said. “I don't necessarily say we can't make errors, but we can't make mistakes, and I think that's where we got hurt tonight. It just seemed that the game of inches just wasn't quite with us tonight.”

The Bears had grabbed the lead in the bottom of the first when Collin Clayton reached on an error and came around to score on a Garella triple; Metro East had chances to extend the lead in the second and fourth innings but double plays and strikeouts kept the lead at 1-0. Highland tied it in the fifth when Will Greenwald singled with one out and stole second, then scored on a Blaine Ray single before the Bears' big at-bats in the bottom of the sixth.

McSparin got the win, going 1.2 innings and striking out two; St. Peters went four innings and conceded four hits, while Coffman fanned one and gave up just an earned run on four hits in 1.1 innings pitched. Garella was 1-for-2 with a triple and RBI and Hampton was 1-for-3 with a double and RBI; Cimarolli was 1-for-3 and Foss and Krebs were each 1-for-2.

Metro East travels to Ste. Genevieve, Mo., for a pair of games on Saturday against Ste. Genevieve and Charleston, Mo., then goes to Eureka, Mo., Sunday for a pair against Eureka and Rock Memorial.

