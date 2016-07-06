EDWARDSVILLE – From a games-played and scheduled point of view, this season hasn’t been one of the easiest for the Metro East Bears American Legion baseball team.

The Bears have lost a number of games this season, not because of bad weather – the cancellation of this past weekend's Southwestern Illinois Firecracker Classic tournament was the Bears' first weather-related postponement or cancellation of the year – but because of a series of cancellations of games on their schedule.

The Bears also lost another game Tuesday when holiday weekend rains forced their Tuesday game against Ballwin, Mo., which had been scheduled for Alton High’s Redbird Field, to be canceled because of wet grounds. The Bears will host Kirkwood, Mo., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hoppe Park in Edwardsville and play the Belleville East summer baseball team at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Belleville.

The Bears had also lost a pair of games from their Illinois District 22 schedule when Fairview Heights' team folded just prior to the start of the season. Fairview's departure left just three senior teams in the district – the Bears, Highland and Belleville.

As luck would have it, the three teams are tied with 2-2 records in district play, forcing some sort of tie-breaking criteria to be used to determine who will play who when the district playoffs get under way July 12. Whoever gets the third seed will play at the second seed that night, with the winner of that game playing at the No. 1 seed the next evening.

The Game 1 and 2 losers will clash on July 14 at the higher seed, with the loser eliminated; the winner of that game will visit the home of the Game 2 winner July 15 in an elimination game; should the team facing elimination win, a second game would be played the following night, with the winner of that game advancing to the Illinois Fifth Division tournament in West Frankfort July 18-22.

The Fifth Division winner advances to the Illinois State Tournament July 27-30 at Jerseyville, with Jerseyville playing in the tournament as host team (under Legion rules). The winner advances to the American Legion Great Lakes Regional tournament Aug 3-7 at Roy E. Lee Field at SIU-Edwardsville, with the Bears taking part in the tournament as host team under Legion rules; the Regional champion goes on to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., Aug. 11-16.

Fairview's departure right before the season started isn't unprecedented. “We had that the year before,” said Bears manager Ken Schaake. “Smithton dropped out right before the league started; years back, Waterloo dropped out right before (the season began). It's not just Fairview Heights; we've had other teams in the past (fold before the season started). Granite City did it, Collinsville – they've all dropped out within a month of the season starting and the scheduling is already done; everyone's done with the scheduling in February or March.”

The rash of cancellations can be difficult in a game in which continuity is a big plus for players and teams. “We go in spurts where people cancel games on us and we're sitting there with a week between games,” Schaake said on Saturday. “It's hard to get some continuity from players (when that happens). This is the first game we've lost (this season) because of rain (with the cancellation of the Firecracker tournament).”

Being unable to play because of circumstances like the Bears have gone through has been frustrating, Schaake said. “It's frustrating for everybody,” Schaake said. “It's frustrating for me as the coach, but it's got to be tough for the kids; that's why we're trying to get games at the end of the season.”

