The Metro East Bears American Legion team is off to a solid 2-0 start after a victory on Monday night.

Dennis Sharp, general manager of the team, said the key now is to find the right lineup combination and get the players transitioned into Legion ball from high school play.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It takes an extra special player to commit to six to seven weeks of even more intense play,” he said. “The Legion teams are made up of kids who want to play at a higher level of intensity. The kids playing want to be there and want to compete.”

In Metro East’s 5-1 win over Eureka, Mo., Chris Robinson was the winning pitcher. Drake Hampton had a triple; Jake Skrabacz had a double; Conner Melton and Matt Zielonko each had two hits.

More like this: