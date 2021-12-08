Metro East All Area Team Boys Golf 2021 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Metro East All Area Team Boys Golf 2021 has been released. This is the team. 1st Team Caleb Trieb (Marissa) Antonio Yabarro (Metro East Lutheran) Joey Hyten (Father McGivney) Aaron Brink (Nashville) Aidan O’Keefe (Alton Marquette) Parker Renken (Nashville) Levi Traub (Okawville) Dylan Clark (Okawville) Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! 2nd Team Dillon Teter (Okawville) Trey Fabie (Waterloo Gibault) Austin Hill (Marissa) Collin Rolf (Nashville) Ian Henderson (Wesclin) Mason Ethington (Sparta) William Schwartz (Alton Marquette) Cohen Jackson (Waterloo Gibault) James Pillers (Sparta) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip