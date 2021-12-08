Metro East All Area Team Boys Golf 2021
ALTON - The Metro East All Area Team Boys Golf 2021 has been released. This is the team.
1st Team
Caleb Trieb (Marissa)
Antonio Yabarro (Metro East Lutheran)
Joey Hyten (Father McGivney)
Aaron Brink (Nashville)
Aidan O’Keefe (Alton Marquette)
Parker Renken (Nashville)
Levi Traub (Okawville)
Dylan Clark (Okawville)
2nd Team
Dillon Teter (Okawville)
Trey Fabie (Waterloo Gibault)
Austin Hill (Marissa)
Collin Rolf (Nashville)
Ian Henderson (Wesclin)
Mason Ethington (Sparta)
William Schwartz (Alton Marquette)
Cohen Jackson (Waterloo Gibault)
James Pillers (Sparta)
