EDWARDSVILLE - Metro Community Church in Edwardsville is known for its constant financial contributions to assist the people of its region and it came through once again with backpacks for all the recent Edwardsville YMCA Allison Cassens Childhood Development Center pre-school graduates.

The full-day childcare center is about to say goodbye to their preschoolers as they head off to kindergarten and Metro Community Church members were kind enough to think of the grads with the backpacks and other school accessories.

“This year we are graduating 19 wonderful kids,” says center director Crystal Andres. “We have watched these kids grow; some since they were infants. It is always hard to see anyone leave, but we are very excited to watch them excel at school.”

The church pulled together donations in order to provide all 19 kids with a backpack, school supplies and new sneakers. “It was heartwarming to see the children so excited when they received their school supplies. This partnership between the YMCA and Metro Community Church is just part of the wonderful benefits these kids receive while attending the center. We are very blessed to have such a generous community,” Andres said.

The Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center serves children from 6 weeks old through 5 years old and provides enrichment programs including Spanish, Tumbling, Music and Art at no additional cost.

Andres pointed out the benefits the center offers: “Not only do these children have wonderful teachers, but they also have the opportunity to learn another language and different forms of art at such a young age," she said. "We are also able to have qualified instructors from the Y teach them tumbling and music. The kids never want to miss any of these programs. In addition to these classes, they receive one free book a month through ‘The Imagination Library.' We want to make sure the children are prepared for their next step in education.”

The Allison Cassens Early Childhood Development Center is located at 190 Cottonwood Road near Wal-Mart in Glen Carbon. The center is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about registration or to set up a tour, please contact the center at (618) 288-3232.





