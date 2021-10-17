EDWARDSVILLE – Metro Community Church in Edwardsville announced today it will begin streaming live on the Riverbender.com Facebook page at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Metro Community Church has multiple campuses in Edwardsville, Troy, Vandalia and online.

The churches are described as a collective of people navigating life's challenges together as they move closer to God, each other, and the disconnected.

Edwardsville Location

3551 Ridge View Rd.

Edwardsville, IL

Hours

Saturday – 5:00p.m.

Sunday – 9:00a.m. & 10:45a.m.

Vandalia Location

1500 West Jefferson St.
Vandalia, IL

Hours

Sunday – 9:00a.m. & 10:45a.m.

Troy Location
MICROSITE LOCATION

The Sanctuary on Main
114 S. Main St.
Troy, IL

Hours

Sunday – 9:00a.m.

Additional information can be found at https://www.metrocommunitychurch.com

or they can be contacted at:
Phone: 618-692-9863 Or Email: office@metrocommunitychurch.com

