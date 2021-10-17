Metro Community Church Begins Streaming Live On Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com Facebook Page
EDWARDSVILLE – Metro Community Church in Edwardsville announced today it will begin streaming live on the Riverbender.com Facebook page at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Metro Community Church has multiple campuses in Edwardsville, Troy, Vandalia and online.
The churches are described as a collective of people navigating life's challenges together as they move closer to God, each other, and the disconnected.
Edwardsville Location
3551 Ridge View Rd.
Edwardsville, IL
Hours
Saturday – 5:00p.m.
Sunday – 9:00a.m. & 10:45a.m.
Vandalia Location
1500 West Jefferson St.
Vandalia, IL
Hours
Sunday – 9:00a.m. & 10:45a.m.
Troy Location
MICROSITE LOCATION
The Sanctuary on Main
114 S. Main St.
Troy, IL
Hours
Sunday – 9:00a.m.
Additional information can be found at https://www.metrocommunitychurch.com
or they can be contacted at:
Phone: 618-692-9863 Or Email: office@metrocommunitychurch.com
