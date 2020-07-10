Do you want to make a difference in the lives of youth in your community? Could your business or organization use extra help? The MERS Goodwill WIOA Youth Program is looking for employer partners to be worksites for our youth to teach valuable skills. Youth participants are paid through the program to work at local businesses. MERS Goodwill youth services are located in Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, and Washington Counties. We currently work with the Bond County Senior Center, Double J Doggie Play N Stay, BCMW, Bond County Humane Society, Goodwill, and more. Together we can help prepare the youth to have a successful career. The WIOA Youth Program is funded by the US Department of Labor, through the Madison County Employment and Training Department.
Contact Emily Sirianni (618)-314-5273 for more information.

Emily Sirianni,

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bond and Madison County Case Manager

MERS Goodwill WIOA Youth Program

209 N. 3rd Street

Greenville IL, 62246

More like this:

Sep 20, 2023 - Granite City MERS Goodwill Reopening After Remodel

Feb 27, 2023 - Renovated Glen Carbon Goodwill Reopens With Ribbon-Cutting

Sep 19, 2023 - SIUE's Lab Tech Credential Program Leads Participants To Successful Career Opportunities

Sep 6, 2023 - Centerstone Life; Story Champion Award Winners Announced

Sep 20, 2023 - Edwardsville Police Investigate: Man Faces Six Counts Of Child Pornography Offenses

 