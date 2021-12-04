MACOUPIN COUNTY - With the popularity and success of last year’s Merry MACidays expanded holiday market at The Macoupin Art Collective, the event is coming back and will be bigger than ever before.

More local artists, a silent auction, and added shopping days create what has become one of the MAC’s largest fundraisers of the year. Featuring over 30 vendors, guests will be able to shop stained glass, pottery, wood, jewelry, paper art, fabric and yarn creations, photography, chocolate, and more. Visit www.macart.org to learn more and make an appointment for your private shopping window Dec 11-19.

The Macoupin Art Collective was founded in 2017 by professional artist and educator, Brandace Cloud. In that short time, The MAC has become a vibrant and welcoming face on Main Street, creating a safe space for art and expression for all ages in mediums such as: paint, clay, fabric, glass, wood, metal, and more. The MAC aims to provide art education through workshops and community outreach, and to help anyone with a creative desire make their own dreams a reality.

The Macoupin Art Collective can be found at 115 E Main Street, Staunton, IL, from 10am to 6pm, Tuesday to Saturday. Please stop by, call (618) 635-2015, or visit www.macart.orgfor more information.

