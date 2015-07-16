MADISON - Drivers will rev their engines for an exciting weekend of heavy-duty truck racing when the Gateway Motorsports Park hosts the Meritor ChampTruck World Series®.

“We’re bringing the thrill of semi-truck racing back to the United States for the first time since 1993,” said Mark Kollasch, director of Field Sales for Meritor. “The Meritor ChampTruck race at Gateway Motorsports Park is free and fan-friendly. People have access to the trucks, drivers and teams, so there’s plenty of excitement for everyone.”

The two-day race this weekend in Madison is the fifth event in the Meritor ChampTruck World Series. Admission to the Gateway is free and includes full pit and paddock access for all events as well as open grandstand seating. Gates open to the public at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with Meritor ChampTruck practice, qualifying and racing events taking place throughout the day. In addition, a Meritor ChampTruck driver autograph session is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, a full day of activities includes a second autograph session at 11:30 a.m., two heat races and the podium race at 2:45 p.m. An awards ceremony will close out the event. For more information, visit the ChampTruck website at http://www.champtruck.us.com.

Meritor, Inc. is executive title sponsor of the Meritor ChampTruck World Series for the 2015 season. Nine events conclude with the 2015 Meritor ChampTruck Series National Championship at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Oct. 30 through Nov. 1. Drivers earn and accumulate points for the national championship event. Any conventional or cab-over truck that’s at least 5 years old can race in the Meritor ChampTruck World Series events throughout the country.

Ricky Rude, driving a 1995 Peterbilt 378, finished first in the podium race in the fourth Meritor ChampTruck World Series Race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on July 4. The next regular season race is at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia from Aug. 6 through Aug. 9.

An overview of the Meritor ChampTruck World Series, including interviews with drivers and the Meritor DriveForce™ team, is available at http://youtu.be/NrlvnY-MDm4 and http://vimeopro.com/user17218163/bumper-rea-big-trucks#/video/132228776.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 100-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 9,000 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 18 countries. Common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at meritor.com.

