Name: Miranda Jae Bell

Mother: Bethany Bell of Alton

Birth Weight: 5 lbs 15 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Date: June 30, 2018

Time: 7:58 a.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Tamrah L. Bell (8)

Grandparents: Tammy Bell of Alton

