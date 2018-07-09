Meranda Jae Bell
July 9, 2018 2:16 PM
Name: Miranda Jae Bell
Mother: Bethany Bell of Alton
Birth Weight: 5 lbs 15 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Date: June 30, 2018
Time: 7:58 a.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Tamrah L. Bell (8)
Grandparents: Tammy Bell of Alton
