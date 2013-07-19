Some of the world’s top-ranked professional men’s tennis players will begin qualifying play at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 19 as Lewis and Clark Community College hosts the 16th Annual United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) Men’s Futures Pro Circuit Tennis Tournament.

The tournament is free and open to the public, and matches will be held at the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex at Lewis and Clark as well as Alton High School for the first few days of qualifying.

This is the 16th year the college has hosted the tournament, which draws players from countries as far away as Australia, India, Brazil and Bulgaria to the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex on the college’s Godfrey campus.

Article continues after sponsor message

Play continues daily, ending with the doubles championship on Saturday, July 27 and the singles championship on Sunday, July 28.

The college also is hosting a free tennis clinic for children on Saturday, July 20 at 9 a.m. in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena. Children of all ages will have a chance to learn tennis from some of the tournament’s professionals. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about the tournament or to get directions to campus, call (618) 468-6252 or visit www.lc.edu/usta.

More like this: