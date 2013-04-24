GODFREY -The Lewis and Clark Community College men's tennis team won the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 24 Division I Championship on April 20, posting a 9-0 win against Kaskaskia College-a win that sends them to nationals in May.

"I am very proud of this team. They left nothing to chance. They treated each point as important and played well," said Head Coach James Humphrey.

This marks the fourth consecutive season the men's team has won the Region 24 Championship. In singles play, Lewis and Clark shut out Kaskaskia. Cameron Randall, of Edwardsville, defeated Cole Heuerman 6-1, 6-2; Neil Berkel, of Troy, defeated Alex Prusaczyk 6-0, 6-0; Patrick Logan, of Godfrey, won over Chris Heckman 6-0, 6-0; Quinton Argent, of Australia defeated Jayme Zanton 6-0, 6-0; Milos Vukicevic won over Riley Jones 6-0, 6-0; and Tyler Kerley, of Benton, Ill. won by default.

In doubles, Lewis and Clark dominated when Randall and Logan defeated Heuerman and Prusaczyk 6-0, 6-1; Argent and Vukicevic won over Heckman and Zanton 6-2, 6-1; and Berkel and Kerley won by default.

The Trailblazers now are preparing for the 2013 NJCAA Men's National Tournament in Plano, Texas May 13-17. There, each player will compete in singles and doubles draws at the same level each played in the regional.

