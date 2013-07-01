Brian Gebben and Connor Melton recently signed to play for the 2013-2014 Trailblazers men’s tennis team.

Gebben, son of Phyllis and Dan Gebben of Alton, plans to study communications and said he is enthusiastic about joining the team.

A 2013 graduate of Marquette Catholic High School, he spent three of his four high school years playing at No. 1.

A conference champion in 2011 and 2012, Gebben played in the qualifying round of the 2011 United States Tennis Association (USTA) Men's Futures Pro Circuit Tournament at Lewis and Clark.

He also won the Alton Junior Open tournament singles in 2012.

“I’m looking forward to the higher level of competition in college tennis,” Gebben said.

Coach James Humphrey, who signed Gebben to the team, said, “Brian has fantastic form in his game and will be an asset to the team.”

Melton, son of Mike and Tina Melton of Troy, is a 2013 graduate of Triad High School. He posted 94 wins as a Triad Knight and was ranked 13th overall in total wins.

Article continues after sponsor message

A three-year letter winner, he played No. 1 singles and doubles and was all conference his junior year. This past season, he went undefeated at 10-0 in singles and was 28-6 overall.

During his high school career, Melton was part of winning an MVC Conference Title.

“I’m looking forward making new friends and being on the team at Lewis and Clark,” Melton said. “It will be good to play tennis at a higher competitive level.”

Melton plans to study computer network security at Lewis and Clark.

“Connor is a strong competitor who thinks while he is on the court. He's got a good topspin forehand and moves well,” Humphrey said.

Last month, Coach Humphrey led his Trailblazers men’s tennis team as they tied Temple College for 12th place in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I National Tournament in Plano, Texas.

Earlier this spring the team won the NJCAA Region 24 Division Championship by posting a 9-0 win against Kaskasia College—marking the fourth consecutive season the men’s team has won the Region 24 Championship.

For more information about Athletics at Lewis and Clark, call (618) 468-6002.

More like this: