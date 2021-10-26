PEORIA, Ill. – SIUE men's soccer dropped its second consecutive 1-0 decision, falling to Bradley on the road at Shea Stadium.

The Cougars slipped to 2-5 in Missouri Valley Conference play and 4-8-2 overall. Bradley also is 2-5 in the MVC and 3-9-1 overall. The Braves completed the season sweep of the Cougars with the win Saturday.

The lone goal came from Bradley's Jake Schoffstall on a play which originated from a free kick. The ball was delivered across the box, headed to the back post where Jared Sinnaeve hit a short cross to the top of the six-yard box where Schoffstall headed it home.

SIUE totaled just nine shots and only put one on frame. Pau Palacin led the way with four shots and the only shot on foal

"We could have created more in the first half," SIUE Head Coach Cale Wassermann said. "Our opportunities didn't come until later in the second half."

The Braves outshot the Cougars 14-9 overall. Bradley finished with four shots on goal. SIUE goalkeeper Tor Erik Larsen made three saves.

"We didn't do enough to capitalize," Wassermann added. "We had a number of times that the ball rolled in front of goal and we just need an extra step or a longer run."

The Cougars return to Edwardsville for a Wednesday game against Evansville and a Sunday contest with Loyola.

"We need to be focused one game at a time and hope the results lead us into a fortunate position in the conference tournament," Wassermann said. "Right now, we're just focused on Evansville. It will be a tough contest."

