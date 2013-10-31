The Region 24 Championship title is one step closer to home for the Lewis and Clark Community College men’s soccer team after they defeated Parkland College today in Champaign.

The Trailblazers advanced to win 3-1 on penalty kicks after a 2-2 tie with the No.2 Cobras.

With the No. 3 Trailblazers posting a win and No. 1 Lincoln Land Community College losing 5-3 to No. 4 Lincoln College today, Lewis and Clark now will play Lincoln in the regional championship game at home this Saturday at noon.

In today’s game, Lewis and Clark’s Justin Stoddart scored in the first half with an assist from Jeffrey Cameron, and Nate Spiess scored with an assist from Cameron in the 48th minute.

The Trailblazers had 10 shots, five corners and five saves while the Cobras posted seven shots, seven corners and 8 saves.

“It is great for these guys to get the win today and for us to host the region final,” Head Coach Tim Rooney said.

“I’m very proud of this team and all they are accomplishing this season.”

