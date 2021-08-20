SIUE News: Men's Soccer Concludes Exhibition Season, SIUE Women's Soccer Canceled Wednesday, Volleyball Home, Then Travel
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer will conclude its preseason schedule Saturday, when it plays host to IUPUI at Korte Stadium in a 7 p.m. game.
While the Cougars put the wraps on the exhibition schedule, they will also be welcoming the class of 2025 to Korte Stadium, celebrating the start of the new school year as part of the SIUE Experience.
The Red & White are coming off a highly successful spring season that saw SIUE amass a 10-4 record and earn one of just four berths in the Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Championship. Head Coach Kendall Paulus and her Cougars welcome in one of the program's most talented recruiting classes and return a number of student-athletes from last spring, including Preseason All-OVC Team selection Savannah Christian.
The Cougars will now officially kick off the 2021 season on Sunday, August 22 at Loyola Chicago.
