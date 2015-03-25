EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer Head Coach Mario Sanchez has announced the remaining slate of games for the spring season. The Cougars will play four preseason games in April, including a pair of home contests.

Having already welcomed Saint Louis FC to Korte Stadium this spring, the Cougars will play host to their second USL opponent when Louisville FC comes to Korte Stadium for a 7 p.m. match Wednesday, April 8.

SIUE will travel to Louisville Sunday, April 12, for a 2 p.m. CT match against the Cardinals. Sanchez served as the Associate Head Coach at Louisville before coming to SIUE in January.

One week later, Sunday, April 19, the Cougars will take on Lipscomb in a 1 p.m. game at Korte Stadium.

The schedule concludes with a matchup of former Missouri Valley Conference foes. SIUE will face Creighton Saturday, April 25 at 1 p.m. in Omaha, Nebraska.

"We are extremely excited for the upcoming spring games," Sanchez said. "As a program, we are always striving to prepare our student-athletes for the NCAA Tournament as well as expose them to the professional game. The games we are playing this spring will certainly accomplish this."

SIUE, the 2014 MVC Champions, finished the season 8-9-4 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Men's Soccer Championship.

