EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's soccer Head Coach Cale Wassermann has added John Dunn to his coaching staff in time for the fall 2021 season.

Dunn comes to SIUE following a three-year stint as the head coach at Indiana Tech, an NAIA institution in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

"John is a great addition to our staff," Wassermann said. "With high-level coaching, scouting, and recruiting experience, he will bring immediate value to our program. I am most excited about how John connects and communicates with players as he will have a vital role within our staff and I truly believe that he is a great fit."

In three seasons with Dunn at the helm, Indiana Tech amassed a record of 50-12-3. The 2020-21 team tied the school record for wins in a season with 18. The Warriors won a pair of Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) regular season and tournament titles and twice appeared in the NAIA National Championship Tournament.

"I am delighted to join the coaching staff at SIUE," Dunn said. "I am excited to start working with Coach Wassermann, the rest of the coaching staff, and the players. The program has a great history and bright future, and I can't wait to be a part of it."

Dunn earned WHAC Coach of the Year honors following the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and his staff was named Region Staff of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches following the 2019 campaign.

Prior to his time at Indiana Tech, Dunn was the head coach at his alma mater, West Virginia University Institute of Technology, from 2015-2017. He won 41 games in his time at WVU Tech and made three appearances in the NAIA National Championship Tournament.

Dunn also has served as head coach and assistant coach with several club teams and was the head coach for the West Virginia Olympic Development Program (1998 age group) from 2014-2015.

The native of Glenrothes, Scotland, earned his bachelor's from West Virginia Tech in 2013, where he was a four-year starter and an All-American selection as a goalkeeper. He earned his master's from Western Kentucky in 2016. Dunn holds a USSF C License and a United Soccer Coaches Advanced National Diploma.

