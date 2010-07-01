ALTON, IL – Early prostate cancer usually doesn’t cause any symptoms and is most often found through screening. That’s why Alton Memorial Hospital is offering a free men’s PSA screening from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.

The screening will take place in the Cancer Care Center at Alton Memorial Hospital, located behind the Medical Office Building across from the hospital. Parking is available close to the Cancer Care Center. Space is limited for the screening and appointments are required by calling 800-392-0936.

Article continues after sponsor message

The PSA test is used primarily to screen for prostate cancer before symptoms appear and measures the amount of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in your blood. PSA is a protein produced in the prostate, a small gland about the size and shape of a walnut that sits below a man's bladder. Small amounts of PSA ordinarily circulate in the blood. Men ages 50-70 or those at high risk are encouraged to be screened annually. High-risk men include African-Americans and those with a family history of prostate cancer.

More like this: