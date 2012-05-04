GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is sending the Trailblazers Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams to national tournaments in Texas over the next couple of weeks.

The women’s team hosted the 2012 Region 24 Tournament April 13-14 and came out on top, securing their spot at Nationals May 6-13 at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas.

The men defeated Kaskaskia 9-0 in their Region 24 championship match on April 22, and will compete at Nationals in Plano, Texas May 14-18.

“It is exciting heading to nationals," said Anna Darr, women’s tennis first-year head coach. “One of our biggest strengths is our ability to focus as individual players and still be able to come through as a team.”

Men’s Head Coach James Humphrey said hard work and focus is what has led his team to this point.

“It paid off with some great individual matches and big wins, including a close victory over a strong Principia team and the first regular season win against Missouri Baptist in three years," he said.

