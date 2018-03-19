ALTON, IL – Menopause is a larger issue for women than it used to be. And the reason is very simple.

Life expectancy has increased by leaps and bounds. Whereas the average woman lived to be only 42 as recently as 150 years ago, the average female life expectancy is now 81. As a result, most women spend a third of their lives post-menopause, with 30 million women in America now in that stage of life.

To confront many of the problems women face, Alton Memorial Hospital is having an event called “Menopause Mania” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, in the AMH café meeting rooms. The event will feature presentations by Dr. Geoffrey Turner, the chief of OB/GYN at AMH, as well as Dr. Katie Drake Sherer, a chiropractor and nutritionist in Godfrey.

For more information or to register for this free event, call 800-392-0936.

“Women today are often exposed to a lot of bad information when it comes to menopause,” Dr. Turner said. “There are more ways to try and deal with menopausal symptoms than items on the Cheesecake Factory’s menu! We will try to get everyone good information about menopause and peri-menopause (the early onset of menopause) that will enable them to make quality choices when it comes to their health care.”

“I’ll be presenting on how menopause affects digestion, weight gain and blood sugar,” Dr. Drake Sherer said. “We’ll offer tips and ideas on what to eat to reduce symptoms and maintain a normal body weight, or lose weight if needed.”

Menopause Mania will also feature a fashion show, refreshments, giveaways, plus coupons to shop at Miss Eunice’s Hat Box – the AMH gift shop. Valet service will be offered for visitors to this event at the valet entrance of the hospital’s Duncan Wing.

