ALTON, IL – Before menopause arrives, there is a tricky time in a woman’s life referred to as peri-menopause. This transitional phase can be very confusing and may present with a variety of symptoms.

To confront many of these symptoms, Alton Memorial Hospital is having an event called “Menopause Mania” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, in the AMH café meeting rooms. The event will feature a presentation by Dr. Geoffrey Turner, the chief of OB/GYN at AMH.

Article continues after sponsor message

“There is a common medicine that can solve a variety of peri-menopausal problems, from irregular periods, to ovarian cysts, and it even prevents uterus and ovary cancer,” Dr. Turner said. “Sound interesting? Come and find out all about the gynecologist’s best friend.”

Menopause Mania will also feature refreshments and giveaways, plus coupons to shop at Miss Eunice’s Hat Box (the AMH gift shop). Valet service will be offered for visitors to this event at the valet entrance of the hospital’s Duncan Wing.

For more information or to register for this free event, call 800-392-0936.

More like this: