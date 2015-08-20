BELLEVILLE - The Sleep Disorders Center at Memorial Hospital, with two locations, one located on the campus of Memorial Hospital and another at Seven Hills in O’Fallon, has received reaccreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. This accreditation includes in-lab sleep studies as well as home sleep studies. Memorial is the only accredited sleep center in the metro east.

“The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) congratulates the Sleep Disorders Center at Memorial Hospital on fulfilling the high standards required for receiving accreditation as a sleep disorders center,” said Dr. Patrick Strollo, AASM president. “Memorial’s Sleep Disorders Center is a significant resource to the local medical community and will provide academic and scientific value in addition to the highest quality care for patients suffering from sleep disorders.”

Memorial’s Sleep Disorders Center is directed by Douglas Dothager, MD, a member of Memorial’s Medical Staff. The Sleep Disorders Center is staffed by physicians specially trained in sleep medicine and board certified in sleep medicine and pulmonology (diseases of the lung). Technical staff includes registered polysomnographic technologists. Other specialists such as a psychologist, neurologist, and otolaryngologist, as well as dietitians, are available as needed.

Article continues after sponsor message

In order to receive a five-year accreditation, the Sleep Disorders Center had to meet or exceed all standards for professional healthcare as designated by the AASM. The accreditation process involves a detailed inspection of a center’s facility and staff, including an evaluation of testing procedures, patient contacts and physician training. Additionally, the facility’s goals must be clearly stated and include plans for positively affecting the quality of medical care in the community it serves.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine currently accredits more than 2,500 sleep medicine centers and laboratories across the country. AASM is a professional medical society for clinicians, researchers and other health care providers in the field of sleep medicine. As the national accrediting body for sleep disorders centers and labs, the AASM is dedicated to setting standards and promoting excellence in sleep medicine healthcare, education and research.

For more information about the Sleep Disorders Center at Memorial and Memorial’s Sleep Disorders Center at Seven Hills, visit www.memhosp.com.

More like this: