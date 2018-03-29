ALTON - Alton’s Jeremy Grover is a special young man, demonstrated by the choice of his Eagle Scout project. Jeremy’s project was especially meaningful to the Hentrich family because it is a sign package for the Riverbender.com Community Center in memory of Dawn Hentrich, the co-founder of the community center and Riverbender.com

Grover’s project was unveiled last week at the Riverbender.com Community Center. One of the components is a painted sign that carries the banner "Eat, Pray, Love." which demonstrates her love for cooking and her love for people around her. The other is a digital sign display. Steve Luck, owner of Sign Magic, donated time and products for the project and Jeremy raised money to expand the electronic part. Dawn's daughter, Ashley Hentrich, also contributed to the design work on the sign. She is employeed as a graphic artist for Riverbender.com. The sign is located to the right of the kitchen entrance, which was one of Dawn’s favorite places in the Teen Center.

Grover’s Eagle Scout ceremony will be sometime later in the spring. At that time, an interview will be done about the different steps he had to take to become an Eagle Scout.

Originally, Jeremy’s idea for the project was to do a mini board by the Community Center kitchen and planned to raise money for the sign. When Steve Luck of Sign Magic said he would donate to the project, Jeremy expanded his project to raise funds for the electronic sign.

Dawn Hentrich died in February 2017 and Jeremy was close to Dawn and wanted to do something in her memory that would permanently touch lives, much like Dawn did in her time.

John Hentrich, owner of Riverbender.com and Volunteer Executive Director of the Community Center, couldn’t be more proud and touched in what Jeremy did in memory of his late wife.

“Jeremy and his mom, Vicki, come to the Community Center all the time and this was very special and deeply touched me,” he said. “Jeremy worked with Steve Luck at Sign Magic for the 3-D digital sign. “It will have software written by Riverbender.com to update pricing, specials and features of new products at the center.”

Jeremy’s Boy Scout Troop 16 in Alton has produced several Eagle Scouts. Jeremy will now become another in the long line of exceptional Scouts.

Vicki Grover said Dawn did so much in the kitchen that Community Center board members wanted to rename it after her, so the sign says: “Dawn’s Kitchen” and “Eat, Pray, Love.”

“The sign project was very important to Jeremy," she said. "I am so proud Jeremy has done this. The project touched my heart and the idea of this as an Eagle Scout project was wonderful.”

