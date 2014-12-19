BELLEVILLE - Mark J. Turner, president and CEO at Memorial Hospital has been named an At-Large Trustee by the Illinois Hospital Association. Turner will serve a three-year term beginning January 1, 2015. The IHA Board of Trustees is the Association’s policymaking body.

“It is an honor for me to serve on this board,” said Turner. “I look forward to collaborating with other healthcare professionals throughout the State to help guide our industry through the next several years.”

The Board is made up of 31 trustees, including 15 at-large trustees who are elected by voting members of the Association, nine regional trustees elected directly by the region, six elected officers (chair, chair-elect, immediate past chair, immediate past, past chair, treasurer and secretary), and the Association’s president and CEO ex-officio. Constituency sections, councils, and ad hoc task forces provide members with opportunities to participate in the Association’s policy development process.

The Illinois Hospital Association advocates for Illinois’ more than 200 hospitals and nearly 50 health systems as they serve their patients and communities. For more information, visit www.ihatoday.org.

