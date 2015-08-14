BELLEVILLE - First-time and expectant parents are invited to celebrate the growth of their family at Memorial’s 26th annual maternity and parenting fair, All About Baby, on Saturday, August 22, from 9 a.m. to noon in Memorial Hospital’s Auditorium.

The maternity and parenting fair will provide expectant mothers and their families with a variety of information related to maternal health. Two presentations are scheduled during the fair: at 9:30 a.m., Onsite Neonatal Partners will discuss the neonatal services offered at Memorial, and at 10:30 a.m., Ruth Holmes, administrator of Memorial Hospital East, will provide a sneak peak of our new hospital, scheduled to open in Shiloh in April 2016.

There will be tours of The Family Care Birthing Center at Memorial, patients will be able to pre-register and maternity nurses will be available to answer questions about Memorial’s maternity services and programs, such as childbirth and sibling classes. A kid’s activity area, photo booth and attendance prizes will be included. Several Memorial Medical Group physicians and community businesses will be on hand to provide information about infant and child care.

This event is free to the public and no advanced registration is required. For more information about this event, please contact Memorial’s Community Relations Department (618) 257-5649.

