BELLEVILLE - Memorial Hospital will hold a Career Fair on Saturday, August 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orthopedic and Neurosciences Center, located on the campus of Memorial Hospital in Belleville. Qualified candidates are needed for various professional and nursing positions at Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East, scheduled to open in April 2016. Individuals are asked to bring a resume and any relevant licenses and references. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about career opportunities at Memorial, visit www.memhosp.com/careers.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: