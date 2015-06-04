BELLEVILLE – Memorial Hospital again has been recognized as a Platinum-Level Fit-Friendly Worksite by the American Heart Association for helping employees eat better and move more. This is the fourth consecutive year Memorial has received the Platinum-Level award.

“Physical activity and employee wellness are important priorities at Memorial. We are honored and excited to be recognized by the American Heart Association as a Platinum-Level Fit-Friendly Worksite,” said Mark J. Turner, president and CEO at Memorial. “We are committed to providing the best workplace environment possible. This will benefit our employees’ health and produce even more positive results for our worksite overall.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Platinum-level employers:

Offer employees physical activity options in the workplace.

Increase healthy eating options at the worksite.

Promote a wellness culture in the workplace.

Implement at least nine criteria outlined by the American Heart Association in the areas of physical activity, nutrition and culture.

Demonstrate measurable outcomes related to workplace wellness.

The Fit-Friendly Worksites program is a catalyst for positive change in the American workforce by helping worksites make their employees’ health and well-being a priority. For more information about the Fit-Friendly Worksites program and how it’s helping to improve the health of Americans by focusing on the workplace, visit www.heart.org/worksitewellness.

The American Heart Association is devoted to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more, call 1-800-AHA-USA1 or visit www.heart.org.

More like this: