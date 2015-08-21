BELLEVILLE - The Cancer Treatment Center is teaming up with the American Lung Association and Memorial Hospital to help smokers quit smoking through an eight-session Freedom From Smoking®program. The program is held on Mondays, starting September 14 through October 26, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Cancer Treatment Center located at 4000 North Illinois Street in Swansea.

The program is designed to provide participants with the tools they need to quit smoking in a relaxed atmosphere. Participants will learn lifestyle changes to make quitting easier, medications that can increase success, how to prepare for quit day, coping strategies for managing stress and avoiding weight gain and how to stay smoke-free.

Payment for this program is required by September 9 and is non-refundable. Online registration and payment can be completed at www.memhosp.com/events. To register over the phone, please call Memorial Hospital’s Community Relations Department at (618) 257-5649.

