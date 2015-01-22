BELLEVILLE – Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that it has added Teleneurology to its spectrum of services available to patients through NeuroCall?, one of the nation’s leading providers of telestroke and teleneurology services. Teleneurology is an emerging trend in healthcare that puts physicians at Memorial Hospital in remote contact with a highly trained neurologist. By interacting and collaborating with the remote neurologist, hospitals can provide faster and more accurate diagnoses resulting in earlier and optimized treatment.

“Having access to neurology consultation is absolutely critical when treating stroke and acute neurology patients. But there are many communities, both urban and rural, that don’t have access to this kind of care. We’re committed to changing this by working with progressive healthcare providers like Memorial Hospital,” said Ricardo Garcia-Rivera, M.D., founder of NeuroCall, Inc.

With NeuroCall?’s neurologists ability to provide immediate attention to stroke patients and other neurological emergencies, Memorial Hospital will be able to provide an even higher level of time-sensitive care.

There are almost 800,000 strokes each year in the U.S and it is estimated that strokes cause more than 140,000 deaths, which is the third leading cause. It is the leading condition for rehabilitation costs.

By using high definition video link and consultation with the remote neurologist, hospitals can provide faster and more accurate diagnoses resulting in earlier and optimized treatment. A prime example is time sensitive administration of a powerful clot-busting drug which studies have shown save valuable brain function for stroke patients.

“Now, it doesn’t matter if patients live in New York City or in a small community in western Texas. With partnerships like the one we’ve developed with Memorial Hospital, they’ll be able to get the full attention of one our neurologists within minutes,” adds Dr. Garcia-Rivera. Studies have shown that teleneurology is valid, accurate and highly reliable in providing medical treatment.

