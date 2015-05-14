More than 400 Memorial Hospital, Memorial Care Center, Memorial Medical Group and Belleville Health and Sports Center employees were honored at this year’s Employee Recognition Dinner held May 8 at Fischer’s Restaurant in Belleville, Illinois. Rick Davis of Freeburg was named Employee of the Year out of 12 candidates recognized as Employee of the Month throughout the year. He has worked at Memorial for seven years and is a Transporter.

Rick is always ready and available to work, taking low census when necessary and changing shifts if needed. He gets along well with others and is very professional and courteous to patients and visitors. He has good initiative and great attendance. He is very respectful, being described as an impressive worker in his professional and kind manner.

Rick’s job duties include transporting patients to and from nursing units and various ancillary services areas within the hospital. For Rick, the most rewarding part of his job is helping people who are going through a difficult time in their lives. In his spare time, Rick enjoys Brazilian jiu jitsu, fly fishing, reading and watching movies.

Other Employee of the Year finalists included: Sarah Tucker of Belleville; Edna Rowney of Swansea; Christine Bivens of Waterloo; Bart Hood of Sparta; Andre Fulton of Belleville; Shay Hagel of Red Bud; Dionne Harriss of New Athens; Wesley Jackson of Belleville; Miki Herron of Belleville; Ilisha Carter of Alorton and Stephen Sieron of Belleville.

In addition to Employee of the Month awards, employees were recognized for years of service. Geraldine Engelman of Belleville was honored for 45 years of service and nine employees were recognized for 40 years of service; they include: Sylvia Plake of Belleville; Susan McMorris or Belleville; Kathy Davis of Okawville; Cathleen Fenton of Swansea; Carol Harris of O’Fallon; Mary Kueper of Carlyle; Brenda Romine of Swansea; Patricia Sheehan of O’Fallon and Joy Hess of Belleville. Employees were also honored for five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years of service.

