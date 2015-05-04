BELLEVILLE – Memorial Group and BJC HealthCare today announced plans to explore a strategic affiliation between the two systems. A Letter of Intent has been approved by the Board of Directors of both organizations which will launch a due-diligence effort to explore the opportunity. A final decision as to whether the two systems will move forward with an affiliation is expected later this summer. If they proceed, the combined organization would bring the renowned expertise of BJC to the Memorial network.

“Our commitment to Belleville and the Metro East is unwavering,” said Memorial Group Chairman Les Mehrtens. “We all know that the health care industry is rapidly changing. By being proactive and looking for ways that we can position ourselves for the future, we can remain strong for the communities we serve.”

Under the proposed affiliation, BJC HealthCare would become a partner in Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East. There would be no change in name, branding or leadership for Memorial Group.

“We recognize the great reputation of Memorial, and we believe BJC’s expertise can bring sustainable advantages to Metro East patients and physician partners,” said BJC President and CEO Steven Lipstein. “This affiliation would allow both systems to build upon their strengths, providing coordinated, quality care close to home.”

Details of the proposed affiliation will be defined in the coming months. If a deal is signed, it will be subject to federal and state regulatory approval.

“There are a lot of changing dynamics in our market and the health care industry. This affiliation is a step toward enhancing our care delivery model,” said Memorial Group CEO Mark Turner. “We take very seriously our responsibility to ensure our patients have the very best quality care and facilities now and for generations to come.”

About Memorial Group

Memorial Group is the parent organization of Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital East, the Memorial Foundation and Southwest Illinois Health Ventures. Serving Belleville and the Metro East since 1958, Memorial is the area’s leading community health care provider. Memorial is a designated MAGNET facility and an accredited chest pain center. Its medical staff includes more than 350 members representing 42 specialties. The organization’s 2,300 employees have been honored with numerous quality care recognitions.

About BJC HealthCare

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States and is focused on delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. With 2014 net revenues of $4.1 billion, BJC serves the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities and includes 12 hospitals and multiple community health locations. Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice.

