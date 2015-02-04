BELLEVILLE - Memorial Foundation, Inc. received $2,000 from Scott Credit Union to help support heart healthy activities during the month of February as part of Memorial’s “Ace of Hearts” calendar of programs for National Heart Month.

“As an accredited Chest Pain Center organization there is much emphasis placed on educating the community as well as our patients on reducing the risk and/or managing the process of cardiovascular disease,” said Nancy Weston, vice president of patient care services. “The generous donation from Scott Credit Union for heart month supports Memorial’s continuous efforts in communicating the important messages regarding cardiovascular disease.”

Please see complete listing below for all the heart healthy events planned in February.

Heart and Vascular Screening

Saturday, February 21

7:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Memorial Hospital, Medical Office Building - Two, Suite 120, Belleville

A comprehensive heart and vascular screening to raise awareness about your potential risk for stroke, abnormal heartbeat, heart disease and aneurysm.

The cost for this screening is $100 and includes a Cardiac Risk Assessment, Carotid Artery exam, Abdominal Aorta scan, Peripheral Arterial Disease test and Atrial Fibrillation exam. The value is more than $1,000.

Advanced registration is required. Call (618) 257-5649 to make your reservation.

Zumba Gold Zumbathon®

Sunday, February 22

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Zumbathon®

Sunday, February 22

2 – 4 p.m.

Belleville Health and Sports Center, 1001 South 74th Street, Belleville

Article continues after sponsor message

Get a taste of the newest exercise craze and get your heart racing with Zumba®. The Zumbathon® is more intense than Zumba Gold. $10 donation. Chair massages also available for $1 per minute donation to the American Heart Association.

Free Varicose Vein Screening

Tuesday, February 24

1 – 4 p.m.

Memorial Medical Group, 310 North Seven Hills Road, O’Fallon

Drs. Richard Coats and Patrick Neville, both vascular surgeons and members of Memorial Medical Group, will conduct FREE varicose vein screenings.

Appointments are required. Call (618) 257-5649.

Heart Healthy Conversation

Tuesday, February 24

6 – 7:30 p.m.

Memorial Health Education Center, 706 East Highway 50, O’Fallon

Dr. James McPike, electrophysiologist and Dr. Patrick Neville, vascular surgeon, both members of Memorial Medical Group, will discuss stroke causes, treatment and prevention, as well as treatment of Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) with the innovative Arctic Front® Cardiac Cryoablation Catheter procedure.

Advanced registration is required. Register online at www.memhosp.com or call (618) 257-5649.

More like this: