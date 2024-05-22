Memorial Day Events Around the Riverbend Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. RIVERBEND - This weekend, there are many free Memorial Day events to honor local veterans and their sacrifice for our country. Read more here!

SATURDAY, MAY 25, 2024

Scott Reinke Ride to Fight Suicide When: Registration opens at 9 a.m., ride begins at 12 p.m., Saturday, May 25

Where: Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton

Who: Open to all, suited for cars and motorcycles

Cost: $15–35 with options to buy from businesses along the way

More information: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/riders-prepare-for-4th-annual-scott-reinke-memorial-ride-to-fight-suicide-72431.cfm Grafton Art Gallery opening When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 25. Ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Where: 301 E. Main Street in Grafton

Who: Open to all

Cost: Free

More information: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/grafton-arts-gallery-to-host-grand-opening-on-saturday-may-25-73273.cfm Harris Cemetery Memorial Day Service When: 10 a.m., Saturday, May 25

Where: Harris Cemetery in Alhambra

Who: Open to all

Cost: Free James Killion Day When: 1–3:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25

Where: James Killion Park in Alton

Who: Open to all

Cost: Free

More information: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/james-killion-day-returns-to-alton-to-honor-local-leader-and-veterans-73249.cfm SUNDAY, MAY 26, 2024

St. James Cemetery Memorial Service When: 2 p.m., Sunday, May 26

Where: St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville

Who: Open to all

Cost: Free

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/640453528287556/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D City of Collinsville Fireworks Festival When: 4–10 p.m., Sunday, May 26

Where: Eastport Plaza in Collinsville

Who: Open to all

Cost: Free. VIP tickets available for $20–35.

Jerseyville Memorial Day Parade When: 9 a.m., Monday, May 27

Where: Begins at West Prairie State Street and ends at Oak Grove Cemetery

Who: Open to all

Cost: Free Alton Memorial Day Parade When: 10 a.m., Monday, May 27

Where: Upper Alton, starting at Alton Middle School and ending at the Alton City Cemetery

Who: Open to all

Cost: Free Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Memorial Day Service When: 10 a.m., Monday, May 27

Where: Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto

Who: Open to all

Cost: Free

Salem Cemetery Memorial Day Service When: 10 a.m., Monday, May 27

Where: Salem Cemetery in Salem

Who: Open to all

Cost: Free Woodlawn Cemetery Memorial Day Service When: 10 a.m., Monday, May 27

Where: Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville

Who: Open to all

Cost: Free

More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1510265159523083/?ref=newsfeed East Alton American Legion Memorial Day Service When: 11 a.m., Monday, May 27

Where: 120 E. Alton Avenue in East Alton

Who: Open to all

Cost: Free

More information: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanLegionEastAltonIl/ Grafton American Legion Memorial Day Service When: 12 p.m., Monday, May 27

12 p.m., Monday, May 27 Where: 14258 Scenic Hill Drive in Grafton

14258 Scenic Hill Drive in Grafton Who: Open to all

Open to all Cost: Free Sunset Memorial Day Service When: 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 27

Where: Alton National Cemetery in Alton

Who: Open to all

Cost: Free

