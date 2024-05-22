RIVERBEND - This weekend, there are many free Memorial Day events to honor local veterans and their sacrifice for our country. Read more here!

SATURDAY, MAY 25, 2024

Scott Reinke Ride to Fight Suicide

Grafton Art Gallery opening

Harris Cemetery Memorial Day Service

  • When: 10 a.m., Saturday, May 25
  • Where: Harris Cemetery in Alhambra
  • Who: Open to all
  • Cost: Free

James Killion Day

SUNDAY, MAY 26, 2024

St. James Cemetery Memorial Service

City of Collinsville Fireworks Festival

MONDAY, MAY 27, 2024

Jerseyville Memorial Day Parade

  • When: 9 a.m., Monday, May 27
  • Where: Begins at West Prairie State Street and ends at Oak Grove Cemetery
  • Who: Open to all
  • Cost: Free

Alton Memorial Day Parade

  • When: 10 a.m., Monday, May 27
  • Where: Upper Alton, starting at Alton Middle School and ending at the Alton City Cemetery
  • Who: Open to all
  • Cost: Free

Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Memorial Day Service

  • When: 10 a.m., Monday, May 27
  • Where: Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto
  • Who: Open to all
  • Cost: Free

Salem Cemetery Memorial Day Service

  • When: 10 a.m., Monday, May 27
  • Where: Salem Cemetery in Salem
  • Who: Open to all
  • Cost: Free

Woodlawn Cemetery Memorial Day Service

East Alton American Legion Memorial Day Service

Grafton American Legion Memorial Day Service

  • When: 12 p.m., Monday, May 27
  • Where: 14258 Scenic Hill Drive in Grafton
  • Who: Open to all
  • Cost: Free

Sunset Memorial Day Service

  • When: 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 27
  • Where: Alton National Cemetery in Alton
  • Who: Open to all
  • Cost: Free


Are we missing an event? Email sydney@riverbender.com with more information.

