Memorial Day Events Around the Riverbend
RIVERBEND - This weekend, there are many free Memorial Day events to honor local veterans and their sacrifice for our country. Read more here!
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
SATURDAY, MAY 25, 2024
Scott Reinke Ride to Fight Suicide
- When: Registration opens at 9 a.m., ride begins at 12 p.m., Saturday, May 25
- Where: Ted’s Motorcycle World in Alton
- Who: Open to all, suited for cars and motorcycles
- Cost: $15–35 with options to buy from businesses along the way
- More information: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/riders-prepare-for-4th-annual-scott-reinke-memorial-ride-to-fight-suicide-72431.cfm
Grafton Art Gallery opening
- When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, May 25. Ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
- Where: 301 E. Main Street in Grafton
- Who: Open to all
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/grafton-arts-gallery-to-host-grand-opening-on-saturday-may-25-73273.cfm
Harris Cemetery Memorial Day Service
- When: 10 a.m., Saturday, May 25
- Where: Harris Cemetery in Alhambra
- Who: Open to all
- Cost: Free
James Killion Day
- When: 1–3:30 p.m., Saturday, May 25
- Where: James Killion Park in Alton
- Who: Open to all
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.riverbender.com/articles/details/james-killion-day-returns-to-alton-to-honor-local-leader-and-veterans-73249.cfm
SUNDAY, MAY 26, 2024
St. James Cemetery Memorial Service
- When: 2 p.m., Sunday, May 26
- Where: St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville
- Who: Open to all
- Cost: Free
- More information: https://www.facebook.com/events/640453528287556/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D
City of Collinsville Fireworks Festival
- When: 4–10 p.m., Sunday, May 26
- Where: Eastport Plaza in Collinsville
- Who: Open to all
- Cost: Free. VIP tickets available for $20–35.
- More information: https://www.riverbender.com/events/details.cfm?seriesid=45363
MONDAY, MAY 27, 2024
Jerseyville Memorial Day Parade
- When: 9 a.m., Monday, May 27
- Where: Begins at West Prairie State Street and ends at Oak Grove Cemetery
- Who: Open to all
- Cost: Free
Alton Memorial Day Parade
- When: 10 a.m., Monday, May 27
- Where: Upper Alton, starting at Alton Middle School and ending at the Alton City Cemetery
- Who: Open to all
- Cost: Free
Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Memorial Day Service
- When: 10 a.m., Monday, May 27
- Where: Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto
- Who: Open to all
- Cost: Free
Salem Cemetery Memorial Day Service
- When: 10 a.m., Monday, May 27
- Where: Salem Cemetery in Salem
- Who: Open to all
- Cost: Free
Woodlawn Cemetery Memorial Day Service
- When: 10 a.m., Monday, May 27
- Where: Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville
- Who: Open to all
- Cost: Free
- More information:https://www.facebook.com/events/1510265159523083/?ref=newsfeed
East Alton American Legion Memorial Day Service
- When: 11 a.m., Monday, May 27
- Where: 120 E. Alton Avenue in East Alton
- Who: Open to all
- Cost: Free
- More information:https://www.facebook.com/AmericanLegionEastAltonIl/
Grafton American Legion Memorial Day Service
- When: 12 p.m., Monday, May 27
- Where: 14258 Scenic Hill Drive in Grafton
- Who: Open to all
- Cost: Free
Sunset Memorial Day Service
- When: 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 27
- Where: Alton National Cemetery in Alton
- Who: Open to all
- Cost: Free
Are we missing an event? Email sydney@riverbender.com with more information.
More like this: