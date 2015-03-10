BELLEVILLE - Memorial Care Center has received the highest overall rating of five stars by U.S News and World Report and named one of “America’s Best Nursing Homes” for the sixth consecutive year. MCC was ranked among more than 16,000 facilities in the country.

Created by the publisher of Best Hospitals and Best Children’s Hospitals, the Best Nursing Homes 2015 ratings highlight the top nursing homes in each state. The goal is to help users find a facility with a strong record of quality care. The rankings are based on numbers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the federal agency that sets and enforces quality standards for nursing homes enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid.

“We are very proud of our Care Center employees and the dedication and team work they exhibit daily to continue meeting our organizational mission for providing exceptional healthcare and compassionate service for our community,” said Anne Crook, administrator of Memorial Care Center.

Memorial Care Center is licensed and certified by the Illinois Department of Public Health and is connected to Memorial Hospital. It is an 82-bed facility offering high-quality nursing and rehabilitative services. The facility offers state-of-the-art services for post-operative or short-term rehabilitative care as well as wound care and intravenous therapy services.

For more information about Memorial Care Center, call (618) 257-5060.

