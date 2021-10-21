Melvin Kruse
Name: Melvin Kruse
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Hometown: Alton
Years of Service: 1942-1946
Date of Death: 2000-06-20
Killed in Action?: no
Military Branch: Navy
War(s) During Service: World War II
Medals of Honors Earned: Served as acting Chief on the USS Blair. Many medals and honors
Message: Melvin “Mel” Kruse joined the Navy after the devastation of Pearl Harbor. He fought for his country and did so with pride and honor. He came home to his wife Daisy (Lopez) Kruse and went to work at Owens Illinois and was plant superintendent and production manger when he retired. He was with Owens-Illinois for 45 years. He had one daughter Toni Annette and 3 grandchildren.
Submitted by: Sara Lawrence