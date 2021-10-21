Name: Melvin Kruse

Hometown: Alton

Years of Service: 1942-1946

Date of Death: 2000-06-20

Killed in Action?: no

Military Branch: Navy

War(s) During Service: World War II

Medals of Honors Earned: Served as acting Chief on the USS Blair. Many medals and honors

Message: Melvin “Mel” Kruse joined the Navy after the devastation of Pearl Harbor. He fought for his country and did so with pride and honor. He came home to his wife Daisy (Lopez) Kruse and went to work at Owens Illinois and was plant superintendent and production manger when he retired. He was with Owens-Illinois for 45 years. He had one daughter Toni Annette and 3 grandchildren.

Submitted by: Sara Lawrence