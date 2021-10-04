Melvin G. Smith
October 4, 2021 10:53 AM October 15, 2021 1:32 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Melvin G. Smith
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Hometown: Bethalto
Years of Service: 1965-1969
Military Branch: Navy
Rank: BT3
War(s) During Service: Vietnam
Medals of Honors Earned: National Defense, Vietnam Service with Bronze Star, Vietnam Expedition
Message: Salute to you Bud for your Sacrifice and Service to our Country and for your love of Country and Family.
Submitted by: Brenda Smith