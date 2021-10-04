Melvin G. Smith Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Melvin G. Smith Hometown: Bethalto Years of Service: 1965-1969 Military Branch: Navy Learn about our advertising opportunities! Rank: BT3 War(s) During Service: Vietnam Medals of Honors Earned: National Defense, Vietnam Service with Bronze Star, Vietnam Expedition Message: Salute to you Bud for your Sacrifice and Service to our Country and for your love of Country and Family. Submitted by: Brenda Smith Print Version Submit your Tribute