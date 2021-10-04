Name: Melvin G. Smith

Hometown: Bethalto

Years of Service: 1965-1969

Military Branch: Navy

Rank: BT3

War(s) During Service: Vietnam

Medals of Honors Earned: National Defense, Vietnam Service with Bronze Star, Vietnam Expedition

Message: Salute to you Bud for your Sacrifice and Service to our Country and for your love of Country and Family.

Submitted by: Brenda Smith

 