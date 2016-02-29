ALTON - Melissa Crouch of the Alton Memorial Hospital Lab is the AMH February Employee Recognition Award winner.

Article continues after sponsor message

Her co-workers say that Melissa works tirelessly to ensure that the lab delivers exceptional quality results to the medical staff and provides excellent care for patients.

Melissa provides additional training of staff as the need arises. She is often considered the "go-to" person when any problems arise. Melissa was extremely effective in ensuring a smooth transition with the Lab's new IS system and the installation of several new lab analyzers.

More like this: