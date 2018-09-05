Listen to the story

WOOD RIVER - Metro East Lutheran and East Alton-Wood River's girls competed against one another on Tuesday at the Wood River tennis courts. MELHS won the match 8-1.

Here are the match results:

Singles

No. 1 - O'Leary, MELHS, 8, Shoppell, EA-WR, 1

No. 2 - Roderick, MELHS, 8, Price, EA-WR, 2

No. 3 - Domingo, EAWR 8, Hatcher, MELHS, 3

No. 4 - Koffer, MELHS, 8, Allen, EA-WR, 6

No. 5 - Broekemeier, MELHS, 8, Hamiti, EA-WR 3

Doubles

No. 1 - O'Leary/Roderick, MELHS, 8, Marshall/Yenne, EA-WR, 0

No. 2 - Rosentreter/Hatcher, MELHS, 8, Norman, Olinghou, EA-WR, 0

No. 3 - Koffer/Brockemeier, MELHS, 8, Denton/Compte, EA-WR, 0

