MELHS-East Alton-Wood River girls compete on tennis courts
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
WOOD RIVER - Metro East Lutheran and East Alton-Wood River's girls competed against one another on Tuesday at the Wood River tennis courts. MELHS won the match 8-1.
Here are the match results:
Singles
No. 1 - O'Leary, MELHS, 8, Shoppell, EA-WR, 1
No. 2 - Roderick, MELHS, 8, Price, EA-WR, 2
No. 3 - Domingo, EAWR 8, Hatcher, MELHS, 3
No. 4 - Koffer, MELHS, 8, Allen, EA-WR, 6
No. 5 - Broekemeier, MELHS, 8, Hamiti, EA-WR 3
Doubles
No. 1 - O'Leary/Roderick, MELHS, 8, Marshall/Yenne, EA-WR, 0
No. 2 - Rosentreter/Hatcher, MELHS, 8, Norman, Olinghou, EA-WR, 0
No. 3 - Koffer/Brockemeier, MELHS, 8, Denton/Compte, EA-WR, 0
More like this: